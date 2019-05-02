Arya Stark has inspired the latest viral internet challenge because duh.

Here is the line where I warn you about spoilers, but honestly, if you haven't watched the latest Game of Thrones episode and still decided to click this link...it might be time to re-evaluate how you make decisions.

OKAY. Moving on. Arya is the Night King Slayer. The Protector of the Realm. The Quintessential Bad Bitch of Westeros. This we know.

The moment Arya Stark stabbed the Night King while he had her in a choke hold was iconic to say the least. This woman got past all of his personal body guards because she is a legit ninja, flew in from behind, and then dropped her knife to her other hand as he attempted to strangle her and gutted him right where it hurts, literally saving the world in one full swoop. She really is that bitch.

Naturally, nobody has been able to get over this epic moment. So much so, that people are even trying it at home and calling it the #AryaChallenge or doing #TheArya.