Supermodel Ashley Graham got the world's classiest neck tattoo.
Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 25, 2018@9:42 PM
Supermodel and all-around cool person Ashley Graham left a party with a neck tattoo, and the meaning is genuinely sweet.

This of course, defies the laws that require neck tattoos be hardcore expressions of a rough and tumble lifestyle.

The fresh ink session happened on Wednesday, when Revlon held a huge party to celebrate the faces of their new Live Boldly Campaign - which includes Graham, Imaan Hammam, Raquel Zimmermann, Rina Fukushi, Adwoa Aboah and Achok Majak.

As part of the festivities, the celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy was there offering up fresh ink to adventurous party goers.

Graham took the leap and committed to a neck tattoo, and her design choice was the sweetest.

If you can't tell from the photo, her tattoo says "J.E." which are her husband Justin Ervin's initials.

It's hardly surprising she can pull off a neck tattoo, since being pretty is part of her profession. But the ability to make a neck tattoo look elegant and somehow wholesome?! That is indeed next level.

