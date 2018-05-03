Ashley Graham's latest campaign features untouched paparazzi photos. Slay.

You probably already know this by now, but the supermodel Ashley Graham is far from shy when it comes to pointing out bullshit in the beauty industry, and the world at large.

Following her fire debut as the first plus-size model on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Graham has consistently used her platform to promote body positivity and dismantle impossible standards.

In her latest campaign for Swimsuits for All, Graham successfully subverted the paparazzi's creepy shaming techniques.

Instead of taking a glossy photoshoot for the campaign, she decided to include untouched paparazzi photos.

This fact is of no surprise here, but she looks amazing.

"Introducing my latest @swimsuitsforall collection! We decided to use unedited paparazzi shots as the campaign images. Reminder: being authentic is beautiful," Graham wrote on Instagram.