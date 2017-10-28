Ashley Judd talks about Harvey Weinstein and sexual harassment intervention in powerful video.

The growing number of allegations against Harvey Weinstein have opened up a larger conversation about the culture of sexual harassment, and it's long overdue. In order to further facilitate this conversation, the actress Ashley Judd sat down with Teen Vogue in order to share her story of sexual harassment by Weinstein. She also goes on to discuss intervention methods for women facing harassment, and helpful talking points to keep on hand if you find yourself in an uncomfortable position and feel able to call it out.

"He had a reputation, let's put it that way," Judd says in the video, before sharing her story of harassment. "When someone like Harvey is like 'we're gonna have business drinks,' or 'I'd like to talk to you about work,' you answer automatically 'yes.' So I showed up to have this work breakfast, and I knocked on the door and he started in on me right away and said, 'can I give you a massage? you must be so tired.' I was like 'no!"

Judd goes on to share how she made Weinstein a tentative rain-check (massage or otherwise) for when she won an Oscar. Luckily, in this instance, her promise to Weinstein provided her with an exit out of the meeting. Judd shares that her boyfriend at the time didn't understand the power dynamic and took issue with her exit method and made her feel ashamed for being harassed by Weinstein.

Alongside her personal story, Judd also shares some techniques for confronting sexual harassers.

Some of the tactics are as simple as creating an overt stop signal with your hand, while others involve asking teachers/employers if they would talk to a male peer in the same manner.