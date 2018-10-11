Body language experts spot red flags in Brett and Ashley Kavanaugh’s interactions. Survivors weigh in.

Body language is one of the most universal forms of communication for important evolutionary reasons. The most nuanced changes in facial expressions and posture can speak volumes through language barriers or oppressively silencing circumstances.

The confirmation of alleged rapist Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has ushered in a national dialogue about the pervasiveness of sexual assault and how abuser tactics function. As the whole world watched Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford's personal testimony of sexual assault, many survivors saw themselves in her experience.

During Kavanaugh's screaming testimony of alleged innocence, many noticed how the women sitting behind him in the hearing room -- his wife Ashley Kavanaugh, his mother, and several close family friends, all appeared as disturbed by his presence as those of us opposing him.

every woman in this pic tho pic.twitter.com/6Y2SvY4YlU — Gustavo Luis (@verygooster) September 27, 2018

Most notably, people have been examining the ways Kavanaugh's wife Ashley appears to see through him.

Kavanaugh’s wife Ashley doesn’t even believe him. pic.twitter.com/OZwHxXLYeb — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) September 27, 2018

Since his confirmation, several body language experts have posted discussions about the ways Ashley's body language indicate distress in the marriage, and a general discomfort with her husband.