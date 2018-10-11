Body language experts spot red flags in Brett and Ashley Kavanaugh’s interactions. Survivors weigh in.

Body language is one of the most universal forms of communication for important evolutionary reasons. The most nuanced changes in facial expressions and posture can speak volumes through language barriers or oppressively silencing circumstances.
The confirmation of alleged rapist Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has ushered in a national dialogue about the pervasiveness of sexual assault and how abuser tactics function. As the whole world watched Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford's personal testimony of sexual assault, many survivors saw themselves in her experience.
During Kavanaugh's screaming testimony of alleged innocence, many noticed how the women sitting behind him in the hearing room -- his wife Ashley Kavanaugh, his mother, and several close family friends, all appeared as disturbed by his presence as those of us opposing him.
Most notably, people have been examining the ways Kavanaugh's wife Ashley appears to see through him.
Since his confirmation, several body language experts have posted discussions about the ways Ashley's body language indicate distress in the marriage, and a general discomfort with her husband.
Everything from Ashley's minute facial expressions to the positioning of her feet suggest extreme discomfort around Kavanaugh. Particularly, in conjunction with his aggressively postured body language.
Survivors of domestic violence have also chimed in to share the ways they see signs of potentially abusive power dynamics exposed through these exchanges.
Several people connected Kavanaugh's aggressive body language towards Ashley with Blasey-Ford's description of her assault.
The ways the daughters look at Ashley seeking affirmation of the moment while completely avoiding Kavanaugh struck a chord with many abuse survivors.
The visual dynamic of intense discomfort is apparent in several different video clips and photos, which suggests this is a pattern.
The dynamics in a violent relationship are full of deeply layered danger and complications, and the last thing I want to do is diagnose Ashley's circumstances from a place of ignorance. However, it's notable and deeply sad how many survivors of physical abuse see themselves in her body language, and how even experts can tell the power dynamic is off. Given Blasey-Ford's testimony, and the allegations from Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, and now his wife Ashley's distressed body language, all arrows point towards Kavanaugh being an abusive scourge upon this earth.