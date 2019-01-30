Ashton Kutcher Punkd himself by sharing his phone number with everyone ON PURPOSE.

A lot of people have had embarrassing social media snafus at one point or another. Maybe you wanted to show off your unflattering ID photo and you quickly realized your driver's license number was revealed, or perhaps you posted a screenshot of a text with your mom that accidentally showed her information.
In most of these cases, the divulgence of personal contact information is an accidental blip, we remove the post and go on with business as usual.
However, this is not the case if you're Ashton Kutcher looking to try out a "new social media strategy."
On Tuesday, the former That 70s Show star purposefully Punkd himself by posting his personal cell phone number on Twitter.
In a now deleted tweet, the actor wrote:
"I miss having a real connection w/ real people. My Community. From now on you can just text me. I won’t be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world. Yes this is my # (319) 519-0576.”
Due to the unsurprisingly huge batch of responses, Kutcher deleted the tweet hours after, but promised he'll be tweeting out his personal number again.
In the meantime, people have been posting their exchanges with Kutcher, as well as the long wait for a response.
However, both sadly and unsurprisingly, many were quick to realize that Kutcher's ploy for personal connection is connected a new startup app called Community. So, while he is responding to some people, it's technically a form of promo.
Still, promo for Community or not, it's pretty wild for a star on his level to essentially doxx himself in order to connect with fans. On one hand, it's kind of sweet, but on the other hand, it make you wonder if he's doing okay?!