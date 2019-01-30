Ashton Kutcher Punkd himself by sharing his phone number with everyone ON PURPOSE.

A lot of people have had embarrassing social media snafus at one point or another. Maybe you wanted to show off your unflattering ID photo and you quickly realized your driver's license number was revealed, or perhaps you posted a screenshot of a text with your mom that accidentally showed her information.

In most of these cases, the divulgence of personal contact information is an accidental blip, we remove the post and go on with business as usual.

However, this is not the case if you're Ashton Kutcher looking to try out a "new social media strategy."

Changing my social media strategy starting tomorrow. Stay tuned. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2019

On Tuesday, the former That 70s Show star purposefully Punkd himself by posting his personal cell phone number on Twitter.

In a now deleted tweet, the actor wrote: