Man asks if he's wrong for asking his father's GF to wear a bra around the house.

Ah, the feminine form - beautiful to behold... but can make for uncomfortable family dinners.

A young man lays out a simple yet intense scenario while turning to the internet for the answers to life's greatest mysteries. See what happened after he bravely asked...

"AITA (am I the as*hole) for asking my dad’s girlfriend to wear a bra around the house?"

My dad’s girlfriend lives with us along with my siblings. It’s my dad’s house and she moved in. I (18m) have noticed that she sometimes doesn’t wear a bra around the house. It makes me uncomfortable. I asked her if she could wear a bra because it makes me uncomfortable. She responded with "no" because it’s her house too. I don’t think what I asked is too much too ask, AITA (am I the as*hole)?

As you can imagine, the comments were more heated than a tin roof. Was this 18 year old kid out of line? Or is he old enough to know better?

Reading this thread makes me understand the gladiator colloseum fights a little better. Enjoy the battle, dear friends!