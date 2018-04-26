At a Restaurant Where the Staff Has Dementia, Your Order Is Always a Surprise.

If you’re one of those people who loses your mind when your order comes out wrong in a restaurant, you’re probably not going to want to drop by The Restaurant of Order Mistakes in Tokyo’s Toyosu district. There, you can’t even get mad at the waiters and waitresses – because they all have dementia.

According to the writeup by Yahoo News Japan, the owners of the popup restaurant hope that being waited on by people with the illness will help change perceptions – and that a little understanding goes a long way.

Of course, you have to go into this particular restaurant with the right attitude, and like food blogger Mizuho Kudo, you might also end up with an unexpected – though still delicious – dinner. She ordered a hamburger but happily tucked into the gyoza dumplings she received instead.