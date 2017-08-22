Advertising

Parents and students in Auburn, Alabama have raised a petition with the local high school to remove the rainbow Pride flag from the school's campus. The petitioners are drawing a comparison to the offense that others get from the Confederate flag, says The Daily Dot.

The local news published a copy of the letter that was sent to Auburn High School's principal. "The flag creates a hostile and provocative learning environment for students not comfortable openly supporting the LGBTQ Community," it reads. "It’s unprofessional for the teachers to openly display their political views in an unbiased and socially neutral public setting–creating a hostile and uncomfortable learning environment."

The flag was on campus as part of the yearly club fair, flown by a club dedicated to classroom diversity. According to the petitioners, the Pride flag can be compared to a "Confederate" or "Heterosexual" flag.

In return, student Brandon Sinniger started a counter-petition on Change.org. As of Tuesday evening, it has almost 6,000 signatures. Sinniger writes: "The pride flag and the AHS Educate club has served to provide a healthy environment for our LGBT+ peers to feel comfortable being who they truly are. The flag represents this safe space, and frankly, the sentiment for removing the pride flag is an affront to the work that has been done nationally to fight for recognition of the community."

The debate is certainly divisive enough, but as someone pointed out in Twitter, there are far more signatures for the flag than against it.

I'm a heartwarming twist, the petition to keep had 10x as many signatures as the petition to remove — Notafryingpan Gaming (@nfpgaming) August 22, 2017

The district superintendent released a statement, which acknowledges the issue without taking a clear stance: "In our country today, people are often seen addressing their objections through violence and hate. It is my sincere desire to assist our students in learning to address their opinions and their values in a calm and respectful manner. "

