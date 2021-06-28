Aunt asks if she was wrong to embarrass brother-in-law after he called her the au pair.

In an ideal world, our siblings would only marry amazing people we get along with. But in reality, relationships with in-laws can be complicated and feel way worse when we feel like our sibling threw us under the bus.

Figuring out the line between calling out a sibling's spouse, and letting things slide can be deeply awkward, particularly in a public setting.

In a recent post on the Am I The A*shole subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for embarrassing her brother-in-law after he pretended she was his au pair at a work party.

AITA for embarrassing my BIL after he told people I was their au pair?

OP, who is younger than her sister and brother-in-law, recently attended a formal work party where she was directed out back "with the other girls."