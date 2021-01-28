Aunt asks if she's wrong to lock the door to keep 5-year-old nephew out of bedroom she's staying in.

Sometimes it's important for parents to remember that while they love their children unconditionally and have an unlimited amount of patience when their kid throws an early morning temper tantrum with screams only dogs can hear, not everyone finds your child's meltdowns as charming as you do...

Even family members sometimes need a break from their nieces and nephews, especially when they feel they're not allowed to discipline them without their siblings or in-laws throwing a fiery fit. Differences in parenting styles can cause serious tension between friends and family members, and while some families prefer to have an open-door policy when it comes to private spaces in the house such as bedrooms and bathrooms, not everyone wants to have a kid barge in on them and demand a pillow fort when they're trying to sleep. Respecting other people's boundaries when it comes to your children, without taking it as personal attack against your parenting style can be difficult for some parents to swallow. No, it's not "so cute" that your kid just made a papier-mâché elephant out of all the cash in my wallet or sprayed my white pants with a watergun filled with Hawaiian Punch.