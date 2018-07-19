This author perfectly shut down a sexist question with one brilliant point.

Every day sexism can be extremely exhausting. It often comes in seemingly small moments - a sexist question here, an objectifying comment there, before you know it all these small moments have piled up into one big feeling of exhaustion.

So, it's always refreshing to see another woman manage these moments with force and grace, a rare but vital combination in our reactionary internet age.

When the author Lauren Groff was asked how she balances being a mother and writer, she responded with a very important point. Rather than diving into her daily calendar or completely dismissing the question, Groff found a way to point out why it was a problem. Firstly, Groff pointed out that she respects the fact that other female writers with kids might want pointers.

However, she noted, this same question is rarely (if ever) asked to male authors - many of whom are fathers. The public's constant demand that women describe their domestic life and mothering schedule in interviews about their work only enforces the sexist notion that women should be the primary parent.

Women on Twitter were particularly impressed with how she pivoted the question in a professional way.