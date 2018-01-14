Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct: 'It turned into the worst night of my life.'

A 23-year-old New York photographer accused comedian and actor Aziz Ansari of sexual misconduct in an anonymous interview with Babe. Going by the moniker Grace, the woman says she met Ansari last fall at an Emmy's after party. After a brief conversation about film cameras, they exchanged numbers and set up a date in Manhattan a week later.

Grace told Babe everything went normally at the beginning of the date, the two went out for dinner and wine before going back to his place. However, the night went south when they got back to his apartment.

I talked to a girl who says she went on a date with @azizansari in an exclusive for @babedotnet. She told me, "It was by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had." I believe her. #TimesUp #MeToo #AzizAnsari https://t.co/p7q0fjSsh0 — Katie Way (@k80way) January 13, 2018

"In a second, his hand was on my breast. It was 30 minutes of me getting up and moving and him following and sticking his fingers down my throat again. It was really repetitive. It felt like a fucking game, most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling. I know that my hand stopped moving at some points, I stopped moving my lips and turned cold," Grace shared.



She said after communicating her discomfort by repeatedly moving away, attempting to push him away, and freezing up - she stepped into the bathroom for a few minutes. When she emerged, she verbally expressed her discomfort: "I said I don’t want to feel forced because then I’ll hate you, and I’d rather not hate you."