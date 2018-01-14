Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct: 'It turned into the worst night of my life.'

A 23-year-old New York photographer accused comedian and actor Aziz Ansari of sexual misconduct in an anonymous interview with Babe. Going by the moniker Grace, the woman says she met Ansari last fall at an Emmy's after party. After a brief conversation about film cameras, they exchanged numbers and set up a date in Manhattan a week later.
Grace told Babe everything went normally at the beginning of the date, the two went out for dinner and wine before going back to his place. However, the night went south when they got back to his apartment.
"In a second, his hand was on my breast. It was 30 minutes of me getting up and moving and him following and sticking his fingers down my throat again. It was really repetitive. It felt like a fucking game, most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling. I know that my hand stopped moving at some points, I stopped moving my lips and turned cold," Grace shared.
She said after communicating her discomfort by repeatedly moving away, attempting to push him away, and freezing up - she stepped into the bathroom for a few minutes. When she emerged, she verbally expressed her discomfort: "I said I don’t want to feel forced because then I’ll hate you, and I’d rather not hate you."
Grace shared that Ansari expressed empathy and suggested they chill on the couch. However, he soon resumed his sexual advances.
"He sat back and pointed to his penis and motioned for me to go down on him. And I did. I think I just felt really pressured. It was literally the most unexpected thing I thought would happen at that moment because I told him I was uncomfortable,” Grace continued.
After that, Ansari pulled her off the couch and led her in front of a large mirror where he bent her over and pantomimed sex.
“I just remember looking in the mirror and seeing him behind me. He was very much caught up in the moment and I obviously very much wasn’t,” Grace said. “After he bent me over is when I stood up and said no, I don’t think I’m ready to do this, I really don’t think I’m going to do this. And he said, ‘How about we just chill, but this time with our clothes on?’”
She said Seinfeld was on, and she attempted to watch it with him while she got her bearings, but he then allegedly “kissed her again, stuck his fingers down her throat again, and moved to undo her pants."
At this point, Grace decided she needed to get out of the apartment promptly.
Grace told Babe that the surprising difference between Ansari's feminist comedy persona and her personal experience was one of the reasons she stayed so long that evening.
"I didn’t leave because I think I was stunned and shocked. This was not what I expected. I’d seen some of his shows and read excerpts from his book and I was not expecting a bad night at all, much less a violating night and a painful one," Grace shared.
Grace shared that she cried during her whole Uber ride home, and with the help of a few friends, constructed a text the next day to let Ansari know how she felt about the encounter.
“Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me,” Grace wrote. “You ignored clear non-verbal cues; you kept going with advances." According to the report and a screenshot obtained by Babe, Ansari expressed regret.
"I’m so sad to hear this. Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry," he responded.
As of yet, Ansari's representatives have not responded to Babe's request for comment.