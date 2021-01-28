Babysitter asks if it’s wrong to bail on family with special needs child and three dogs.

Anyone who has ever worked as a babysitter, caregiver or nanny is probably familiar with parents expecting much more than they're willing to pay...

Looking after a family of young children with various food allergies, screen time limitations, homework schedules and after-school activities is a difficult job. Sammy can't have gluten and Johnny can't have peanut butter but Tim is currently building a river of juice and saltines on the coffee table, Tess just stole a butter knife and is heading for the door and the dog just vomited in the laundry basket. It's easy for parents to forget that their babysitters or nannies have a life outside of their children's every need and temper tantrum, and it's important to relay all pertinent information about the family before disaster strikes.

So, when a frustrated new babysitter decided to consult the moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the as*hole?" about whether or not it would be wrong to cancel with short notice, people were eager to weigh in.