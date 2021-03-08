Babysitter asks if she was wrong to bail on job after learning kids have special needs.

Childcare can be difficult to find for many parents, but it's critically important to be honest about your children's needs before someone shows up at your door for the job...

Some parents take advantage of the neighborhood teenager's lack of experience and can get away with low-balling the average rate of childcare because most teens are happy with any cash at all, but honesty is still key. If your children have special needs, behavioral issues, or fatal allergies, you might have to adjust your rate, or seek a professional with experience in your family's specific requirements.

While it's inconvenient, if a childcare professional shows up to watch your children and then decides they can't safely do the job, it's in the best interest of both that babysitter and your children to find someone better suited for the position. Making macroni and cheese, watching a movie and reading the kids a story is manageable, but if the 6-year-old won't stop punching people and the 4-year-old is going through a bathroom boycott phase, it might be too much for a teenager to take on.