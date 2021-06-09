Babysitter asks if it’s wrong to make parents pay for items damaged by unsupervised kid.

While most toddlers are perfectly designed machines of chaos, older children can also do their fair share of damage. Shout out to the kids I used to babysit who spilled Hawaiian Punch all over the couch and then smashed crackers into the juice river while I was attempting to clean it up. Miss you, guys!
Most parents understand that accidents happen and that their kids are capable of leaving a trail of terror wherever they go, but after a certain age there's an expectation that a middle schooler can sit quietly and watch television without being watched by a lurking guardian. So, when a conflicted lawyer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an unruly child she babysat, people were there to help her deem a verdict.
A few days ago, my neighbors (Early 40s M and F) approached me and asked if I would be willing to watch their daughter (11-12) - Rhea- while they went to get vaccinated. I agreed. I made it clear to my neighbors that they would have to pick up Rhea before 1:30 p.m as I had a court hearing I couldn't miss the hearing under any circumstance (I am a lawyer). They promised they would be back in time.