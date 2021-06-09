Babysitter asks if it’s wrong to make parents pay for items damaged by unsupervised kid.

Anyone who has ever been tasked with looking after someone else's child for an extended period of time is familiar with the impressive level of destruction a kid on a mission can cause when you turn away for even one second...

While most toddlers are perfectly designed machines of chaos, older children can also do their fair share of damage. Shout out to the kids I used to babysit who spilled Hawaiian Punch all over the couch and then smashed crackers into the juice river while I was attempting to clean it up. Miss you, guys!

Most parents understand that accidents happen and that their kids are capable of leaving a trail of terror wherever they go, but after a certain age there's an expectation that a middle schooler can sit quietly and watch television without being watched by a lurking guardian. So, when a conflicted lawyer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an unruly child she babysat, people were there to help her deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for Demanding Payment for Items Ruined by a Child I was Supposed to Supervise?