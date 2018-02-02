'Bachelor' contestant reported missing by mom that apparently doesn't watch T.V.

If you have a mom, you'll want to call her immediately after reading this story.
The Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez was reported missing by her mother after not returning her calls for six days.
According to the North Coast Journal, Martinez was reported missing by her mother on November 18, who hadn't heard from her daughter since November 12 when she reportedly "went to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm."
However, the missing dates perfectly aligned with The Bachelor shooting schedule. This makes perfect sense, considering contestants go without cell phones or social media during the course of the show.
When The North Coast Journal ran a story about 35 people missing from Humboldt County, a fan of The Bachelor recognized Martinez from the line-up.
After the fan wrote into the newspaper, a public information officer from The Humboldt County sheriff's office was able to confirm that Martinez was in fact competing on the bachelor.
Of course, none of this would have occurred if Martinez' mom was a diehard fan of watching The Bachelor.
Martinez has since been removed from the missing person's list, but we still have some questions about the pot farm. The jury is still out on whether she was actually planning to work on the weed farm after her television stint.
In the meantime, we'll all be calling our moms so we don't end up on a missing person's list.