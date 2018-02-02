'Bachelor' contestant reported missing by mom that apparently doesn't watch T.V.

If you have a mom, you'll want to call her immediately after reading this story.

The Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez was reported missing by her mother after not returning her calls for six days.

I found myself, quite literally, on this season of #TheBachelor . pic.twitter.com/pRHhyFPEcb — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

According to the North Coast Journal, Martinez was reported missing by her mother on November 18, who hadn't heard from her daughter since November 12 when she reportedly "went to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm."

your future stepmom A post shared by bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign) on Feb 1, 2018 at 2:16pm PST

However, the missing dates perfectly aligned with The Bachelor shooting schedule. This makes perfect sense, considering contestants go without cell phones or social media during the course of the show.

When The North Coast Journal ran a story about 35 people missing from Humboldt County, a fan of The Bachelor recognized Martinez from the line-up.