Former Bachelor producer says on-set sexual harassment was dismissed as 'locker room talk.'

After being marred by a sexual harassment scandal on the set of Bachelor in Paradise this summer, ABC was likely hoping that the franchise could leave all appearances of impropriety behind. Unfortunately, another producer has come forward with a disturbing story of her time on the set.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, former producer Becky Steenhoek has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros., the show’s production company and five producers. The suit alleges that Steenhoek she was sexually harassed during the 2016 season of The Bachelorette starring JoJo Fletcher.

She claims she was asked repeated personal sexual questions, like "Is your vagina shaved?," "Have you ever fondled [testicles] before?" and "Have you ever sat under a shower faucet or touched yourself to masturbate?" She eventually complained to her superiors, which led to her being excluded from production meetings and a downgrade in duties. Midway through the season, she was let go.

When she complained to a superior, she told me she was told: "Listen, this is just how it is. These are middle-aged white men. This is locker-room talk. This is their way of showing that they're trying to bond with you.’" — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) October 30, 2017

“We take all allegations of workplace harassment very seriously,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. “These allegations were brought to our attention and were thoroughly investigated earlier this year. Our findings did not support the plaintiff’s characterization of the events claimed to have taken place, which is why we are disappointed by the filing of this lawsuit.”

Now, Steenhoek has moved back to Texas and left the entertainment industry. "It tainted my whole view of the industry," she told the LA Times. “I wasn’t protected. When we sign our paperwork, we’re given a sexual harassment policy that says ‘any unwanted — whether it’s verbal or physical — sexual advances that makes the person feel uncomfortable and is unwelcome, that you’re supposed to report that and it’s not allowed.’ I think it’s an industry-wide problem — these executives are untouchable. If you report it, you get retaliated against, you get fired because then you’re not a team player. If you don’t report it, then it was essentially me not being me. I would have had to sacrifice my values and my morals for something I didn’t think was right, and I’m not gonna do that.”