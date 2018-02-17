25 'bad teacher' stories that will give you flashbacks.

25 'bad teacher' stories that will give you flashbacks.
Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 17, 2018@5:48 PM
Advertising

Most of us have been blessed with a few good teachers that influence our life path, and inspire us to keep in touch down the road. But what about the bad teachers?! Each school had those teachers you could tell didn't really like children, were perpetually hungover, or barely knew the source material.

While the good teachers leave rich legacies of doting students who go on to do great things, bad teachers leave us with appreciable stories and a lifetime full of well-tended grudges. So, really, which is more important in the end?!

When Cartoon Network animator and Twitter user Marie Lum asked he followers to share their worst teacher stories, the amusing floodgates of schoolyard hell soon opened.

Advertising

A lot of people had anecdotes about bad teachers fresh in their minds. For every truly good teacher out there, there is a bad educator ready to traumatize young minds. Here are tk stories of bad teachers that will give you flashbacks to the school days you don't miss in the least.

1.

2.

Advertising

3.

4.

Advertising

5.

6.

7.

Advertising

8.

9.

10.

Advertising

11.

12.

13.

Advertising

14.

15.

16.

Advertising

17.

18.

19.

Advertising

20.

21.

22.

Advertising

23.

24.

25.

Advertising

What's your worst teacher story?

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc