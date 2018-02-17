25 'bad teacher' stories that will give you flashbacks.

Most of us have been blessed with a few good teachers that influence our life path, and inspire us to keep in touch down the road. But what about the bad teachers?! Each school had those teachers you could tell didn't really like children, were perpetually hungover, or barely knew the source material.
While the good teachers leave rich legacies of doting students who go on to do great things, bad teachers leave us with appreciable stories and a lifetime full of well-tended grudges. So, really, which is more important in the end?!
When Cartoon Network animator and Twitter user Marie Lum asked he followers to share their worst teacher stories, the amusing floodgates of schoolyard hell soon opened.
whats something a teacher did that still makes you mad?— Marie Lum 林 (@PuccaNoodles) February 16, 2018
In history we had to write down as many terms abt pearl harbor that we could think of in like 3 minutes. I wrote down "east wind rain" (pearl harbor winds code) as one of mine, but my teacher didnt know what that was so he made fun of me in front of the entire class— Marie Lum 林 (@PuccaNoodles) February 16, 2018
I kept saying "it's the winds code, the theorized winds code about prior knowledge for the attack that is unknown whether or not it transmitted through, it's a real thing" but he kept just saying "pfft, what is this. what is this. stupid. pfft"— Marie Lum 林 (@PuccaNoodles) February 16, 2018
as a small 15-y/o with the entire class just staring and watching me be berated for being "stupid" by this teacher 30+ years my superior, it made me so angry... I still think about it to this day!!— Marie Lum 林 (@PuccaNoodles) February 16, 2018
A lot of people had anecdotes about bad teachers fresh in their minds. For every truly good teacher out there, there is a bad educator ready to traumatize young minds. Here are stories of bad teachers that will give you flashbacks to the school days you don't miss in the least.
1.
I feel you on this one. My teacher asked for types of criminal activity and I said “grand theft auto” and she made fun of me in front of the class and started telling me to stop playing video games. It’s actually a thing and I was in elementary and knew that— Double A-ron ⚜️ (@Thee_Rager) February 17, 2018
2.
Yr 8 science teacher asked us to name types of pollution. I put my hand up and said "light pollution". She scoffed and insisted that wasn't a thing. STILL NOT OVER IT. https://t.co/EpP9JgUaEb— Hannah Fry (@FryRsquared) February 16, 2018
3.
made our class spend lunch break scraping gum off the undersides of our form room desks and blamed us for it even though HUNDREDS of other students used those desks for lessons every week. still raging https://t.co/5BjsWftNj2— Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) February 16, 2018
4.
When I was about 6 I wrote a story about a bunny, the teacher told me 'bunny' was a childish word and I should say rabbit. 30 years later I sometimes wish that teacher was still alive just so I could go round and show her all four books of my comic Bunny Vs Monkey. https://t.co/QqAfNxS7IN— Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) February 16, 2018
5.
Teacher said in front of the whole class "That makes you sound retarded when you say it like that." cuz I called Alzheimer's "Old-timer's". 1. That's just a nickname I've heard for Alzheimer's many times by people. 2. I was the only one who could spell Alzheimer's when he asked.— ❤ Casey ❤ (@CaseyBowen) February 17, 2018
6.
in year 7 creative writing, I described an inappropriately bubbly character as "effervescing" instead of speaking. The teacher told me not to use words I didn't understand BUT I DID BLOODY UNDERSTAND ACTUALLY MR SUPPLY TEACHER I WAS WRITING CREATIVELY https://t.co/17NRpb6otJ— Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) February 16, 2018
7.
English teacher marked me down for the use of “rapport” in a poem. She didn’t think it was a word.— Andrew Ellard (@ellardent) February 16, 2018
I insisted it was. Eventually she wrote “rapture” in its place, figuring that’s probably what I meant. https://t.co/YvUXjIIW0q
8.
Told me coding wasn’t for “people like me” (aka girls), so I taught myself instead. Just to prove a point, created a whole website for final project, Everyone else did powerpoint. “This is just a Website you used, where’s your project?” “No, I made it, it has my name on it.” “Oh”— Alexandra Gallant (@Gallantdesigner) February 16, 2018
9.
I refused to dissect a frog in 7th grade biology for ethical reasons, and my formerly-favorite teacher tried to convince me that the humane society donated dead cats and dogs to the high school for dissection.— Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) February 16, 2018
My mother was director of the humane society. https://t.co/E5Lbwqzyzj
10.
Wrote "tracing" on something I drew freehand in a contest, then pointedly picked someone else's as the winner. Plot twist: I drew the winner's entry for them as a favour. https://t.co/kZPudCfuW9— Marv Epworth 🎉🎇🎶 (@maryepworth) February 16, 2018
11.
4th grade teacher claimed I didnt turn in the ginormous hw packet she gave me over a vacation that my MOM saw me turn in, also sent letters home to my parents that I needed anger management counseling, claimed I had my parents do art projects for me ect. 4th grade was hell— autumn 'the hands' flowers (@calicrybaby) February 16, 2018
12.
Once I helped my friend pass a dumb test that was required before he could be my partner for an elementary school business fair. She caught me and told me if I continued doing things like that I'd end up in jail someday. I was in 5th grade haha— Vivienne M. (@VivziePop) February 16, 2018
13.
In the equivalent of elementary school, a teacher tied my left hand to a desk and forced me to learn how to write with the right, cause of superstitious shit.— Pablo Leon (@ArtsyPabster) February 16, 2018
14.
My senior english teacher rearranged the chairs literally every day. Everybody made fun of him for it pretty obviously. One day I walked in and said "haha tomorrow they'll be on the ceiling" and I became the only person he ever sent to the principal's office.— Sunder (@SunderCR) February 16, 2018
15.
my hs AP psych/stats teacher making fun of fob students giving presentations bc they didn’t speak clearly since english wasn’t their first language 🔪🔪🔪— haiyun (@haiyunee) February 16, 2018
16.
In the 4th grade a teacher hyped up pajama day, in which we were gonna bring blankets and snacks and read, and the day before we had a sub who claimed we were too loud so she cancelled PJ day and spent the whole day talking about how awesome it was gonna be and I’m still salty— fabian (@RealFatman) February 16, 2018
17.
18.
A high school longterm sub wanted us to “be super creative” in our presentation of the book,A Picture of Dorian Gray,so I did a really elaborate and thought out sock puppet show.She gave me a B-and told me next time I “wanted to be creative,I should really talk to her beforehand”— Caroline Boyk Purdue (@CarolineDoodles) February 16, 2018
19.
Ripped up one of my drawings in class— Arin "Arin" Hanson (@egoraptor) February 16, 2018
20.
gave me detention for getting a head start on my homework during recess. "homework is to be done at home" was her excuse. only detention I ever got too.— Jimmy Whetzel (@JimmyWhetzel) February 16, 2018
21.
took off 10 points on a test because i "spelled my name wrong". i kept insisting it's ray but she said it's rae because i'm a girl...— ray g. 🎂 15 days 🎂 (@sevenpom) February 16, 2018
22.
just last week a professor kept referring to me as another asian student named lynn— lily (@liliuhms) February 16, 2018
23.
Back in Japan, I had saved up some of my lunch money to buy a Gameboy. At the time it really wasn't enough but I didn't know any better.— Eliza Yuriko M. (@PersonaLibera) February 16, 2018
Some stupid kid told our homeroom teacher that I had stolen the money because I was poor, so the teacher took it and gave it to the "owner".
24.
English teacher confiscated all my doodles for an entire year and showed them to my parents as proof of my delinquency— Dodger (@dexbonus) February 17, 2018
25.
I was given a detention because she INSISTED I stole a library book I was reading that day.— miski (@miskiart) February 16, 2018
Her name was Ms LaHart and she HATED. ME. I'm not even sure why, I was a good student and while I was a goof, I wasn't a troublemaker :(
