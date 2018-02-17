25 'bad teacher' stories that will give you flashbacks.

Most of us have been blessed with a few good teachers that influence our life path, and inspire us to keep in touch down the road. But what about the bad teachers?! Each school had those teachers you could tell didn't really like children, were perpetually hungover, or barely knew the source material.

While the good teachers leave rich legacies of doting students who go on to do great things, bad teachers leave us with appreciable stories and a lifetime full of well-tended grudges. So, really, which is more important in the end?!

When Cartoon Network animator and Twitter user Marie Lum asked he followers to share their worst teacher stories, the amusing floodgates of schoolyard hell soon opened.

whats something a teacher did that still makes you mad? — Marie Lum 林 (@PuccaNoodles) February 16, 2018

In history we had to write down as many terms abt pearl harbor that we could think of in like 3 minutes. I wrote down "east wind rain" (pearl harbor winds code) as one of mine, but my teacher didnt know what that was so he made fun of me in front of the entire class — Marie Lum 林 (@PuccaNoodles) February 16, 2018

I kept saying "it's the winds code, the theorized winds code about prior knowledge for the attack that is unknown whether or not it transmitted through, it's a real thing" but he kept just saying "pfft, what is this. what is this. stupid. pfft" — Marie Lum 林 (@PuccaNoodles) February 16, 2018