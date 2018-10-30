A bakery made ‘ginger people’ and snowflakes got in their feelings. But they missed the point.

Human beings possess an incredible ability to miss the point much of the time. We'll consistently turn a blind eye to real cultural issues and then scream about cookies, but hey, that's the duality of humanity, right?!
I might be projecting entirely too much onto this cookie story, but the absurdity is almost too much to stomach (pun intended). Basically, Thomas the Baker is a small family-run operation that spans over 30 bakeries in the North East and Yorkshire.
As with most bakeries during the holidays, they sell gingerbread cookies! Thomas the Baker has been selling "gingerbread people" since 1983, with no specified gender beyond delicious. Sounds reasonable, right?!
If you thought "yes, that sounds reasonable" then you have not been drinking the same frustration filled Kool-aid as some.
A Manchester tattoo artist Demi Leigh Heffron shared a photo of Thomas the Baker's ginger people on Facebook with the caption: "It’s happening. It’s actually happening. It’s 2018. Stop the earth, I wanna get off."
In a true move of exhausting irony, Heffron's photo went viral because people assumed the cookies were recently de-gendered to be PC, and they were furious!
The assumption that these cookies were no longer called gingerbread men was not only inaccurate for Thomas the Baker, but also absurd?! They are cookies, they have no gender, and yet people felt deeply offended by the concept that someone might not gender them as male.
Those jumping on the ginger people bandwagon railed against liberal snowflakes, when they themselves are the ones worked up over COOKIES. I am beyond exhausted.
However, there were voices of reason who knew Thomas the Baker has been selling ginger persons for years.
Eventually, after receiving scores of harassing phone calls about the cookies, Thomas the Baker issued an official statement:
"Sorry to disappoint you all—they have been Ginger Persons since 1983. It was chosen by one of our Managers in York and the name stuck. We did get a complaint from trading standards in the 80's that we were discriminating against ginger haired people—seriously."
Human beings are truly petty idiots.