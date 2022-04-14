Man asks if he's wrong to ban brother's girlfriend from Easter for telling him to clean.

So when one self-proclaimed sister-in-law goes overboard on a *checks notes* children's event, this Reddit user didn't bother mincing words.

My (M31) brother Tom (M28) has a girlfriend named Harper (F25). They’ve dated for 4 years. They aren’t married, they never want to, but Harper calls herself a SIL (sister-in-law). They have no kids and Harper doesn’t work. This would be fine if they didn’t struggle financially.

They had to move in with my parents because of debt. My family thinks Harper is lazy and she compensates by being a “perfect housewife.” Harper puts all of her “free” time into party planning, as in planning our families birthday and holidays, which we never asked for and don’t like. She treats every event like it’s a wedding and she the wedding planner.