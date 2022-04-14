Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man asks if he's wrong to ban brother's girlfriend from Easter for telling him to clean.

Man asks if he's wrong to ban brother's girlfriend from Easter for telling him to clean.

Sally Ann Hall
Apr 14, 2022 | 7:05 PM
ADVERTISING

We all know that one person who simply must be the head of the party planning committee, whether one exists or not.

So when one self-proclaimed sister-in-law goes overboard on a *checks notes* children's event, this Reddit user didn't bother mincing words.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for banning my brother’s girlfriend from my Easter celebration because she sent me a spreadsheet of chores and landscaping I need to do beforehand?

My (M31) brother Tom (M28) has a girlfriend named Harper (F25). They’ve dated for 4 years. They aren’t married, they never want to, but Harper calls herself a SIL (sister-in-law). They have no kids and Harper doesn’t work. This would be fine if they didn’t struggle financially.

They had to move in with my parents because of debt. My family thinks Harper is lazy and she compensates by being a “perfect housewife.” Harper puts all of her “free” time into party planning, as in planning our families birthday and holidays, which we never asked for and don’t like. She treats every event like it’s a wedding and she the wedding planner.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content