Bar faces backlash after claiming 'women can't sing rock.' Yikes.

The popular music venue Doctor Brown's in Middlesbrough, England is facing backlash for refusing to book female-fronted rock bands. The pub manager Paula Rees told the Northern Echo the rule isn't meant to be sexist, but her customers simply don't connect with female rock musicians.

"We had female singers on in the past and customers just didn’t like it - we’re a rock bar and they don’t think that women should sing male rock songs," Rees said. "It’s nothing to do with me, it’s the pub’s regulars who come in every week, they won’t come in if there’s a female singer."

So, it appears the sexism in question is more attributed to the bar regulars than the management itself.

While the booking policy is passively exclusionary at best and discriminatory at worst, Rees claims the bottom line is the customer. And since her customers don't believe women can play rock music, she's not going to push it.