Bar owner asks if he was wrong to ban 'bar moms' for interrupting customers flirting.

There are few things more awkward and uncomfortable than being trapped in a conversation at a bar with a stranger who has wildly different ideas about where the exchange is leading...

While it's always brave to "shoot your shot," learning how to gracefully accept rejection is crucial to being a respectful bar customer. If the woman next to you doesn't want to join you for a green tea shot, just leave her alone! She's not going to change her mind if you lurk around her lower back for five minutes longer, sir!

So, when a frustrated bar owner decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to ban "bar moms" from the bar he owns, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for banning my girlfriend's friends from my bar?