Barack Obama surprised Michelle for her birthday and the internet tears are flowing.

The world can be a really scary and harsh place, so it's no surprise people are comforted and obsessed with the seemingly pure love of Barack and Michelle Obama.

For those who haven't memorized all of the Obama family birthdays, today is Michelle's 54th birthday.

Naturally, Barack wrote a sweet message for her on Instagram.

BUT WAIT, THERE IS MORE TO IT THAN THIS, OKAY?!

"You're not only my wife and the mother of my children, you're my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama," Barack wrote.

No man to slack on his marriage game (especially with us voyeurs watching), Barack also left Michelle surprise birthday flowers on her desk this morning.