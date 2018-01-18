Barack Obama surprised Michelle for her birthday and the internet tears are flowing.

The world can be a really scary and harsh place, so it's no surprise people are comforted and obsessed with the seemingly pure love of Barack and Michelle Obama.
For those who haven't memorized all of the Obama family birthdays, today is Michelle's 54th birthday.
Naturally, Barack wrote a sweet message for her on Instagram.
BUT WAIT, THERE IS MORE TO IT THAN THIS, OKAY?!
"You're not only my wife and the mother of my children, you're my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama," Barack wrote.
No man to slack on his marriage game (especially with us voyeurs watching), Barack also left Michelle surprise birthday flowers on her desk this morning.
"Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are," Michelle wrote on Instagram.
The internet was weeping.
Happy Birthday, Michelle!
Here's to many more.