Barista asks if she was wrong to quit job without notice over manager's meat 'prank.'

While most people give their employers a warning before walking out in the middle of the shift in an epic display of rage-quitting, not ever boss deserves a professional exit...

So, when a conflicted employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about how she quit her job, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for walking out on my job with no warning when I’m one of the only employees?

For context, I (F18), have been working at this coffee shop for over two years now, I close 4 days a week with only me and one manager left to run the store from about 2pm to close. The other three days a kid (M16) closes with a different manager.