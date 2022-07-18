Barista asks if she was wrong to quit job without notice over manager's meat 'prank.'

So, when a conflicted employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about how she quit her job, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
For context, I (F18), have been working at this coffee shop for over two years now, I close 4 days a week with only me and one manager left to run the store from about 2pm to close. The other three days a kid (M16) closes with a different manager.
This is about the only staff we have excluding the owner (who will never close), another kid (M19) who can only work day shifts do to collage, another kid (M18) also works days and does night classes, and a grown man who works in the back baking all morning and has another job in the afternoon making him only available in the mornings. So they very clearly need me working there with them.