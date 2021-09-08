Bartender asks if she's wrong to be upset with boyfriend for not tipping her.

Anyone who has worked in customer service is familiar with the horror of fake-smiling while an entitled "Karen" berates the last shred of your soul over their missing side salad.

Working on your feet for over eight hours while your hair absorbs the smell of fries and a table of teenagers post-theater performance splits one appetizer on seventeen credit cards can make any otherwise optimistic person question their entire existence. While one of the fun perks of working in the service industry is occasionally hooking your friends and family up with free shots when the boss isn't looking, it's important to also not let people take advantage of your job's generosity.

Even though your roommate is the one behind the bar, that doesn't mean they're not still working hard so you can have fun. Tipping on the total of all the food and drinks you purchased, plus anything you got for free and a little extra for your loved one shows that you appreciate and respect their work. Passing out face-first on the bar after twelve tequila shots and tossing your bra at the register isn't the fun and flirty move you think it is, Melissa.