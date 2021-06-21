Bartender's message on a fake receipt to help women avoid 'creepy' customer goes viral.

Going out to a bar with your friends can be a fun night filled with two-for-one sugary cocktails, funny stories and regretful "shots for the road" until a tipsy, creepy stranger decides to ruin the whole vibe with a "did it hurt when you fell from heaven?"...

Fending off obnoxiously flirty bar dwellers can be an extreme sport depending on the night, and sometimes you need someone on your team to throw you an assist. While it's always admirable to shoot your shot, disrespecting someone or refusing to accept their rejection is never acceptable behavior. When they don't want you to buy them a "Sex on the Beach" and you keep lingering and asking them where they're from, it's time to develop some "reading the room" skills.

So, when a Florida bartender named Max Gutierrez happened to overhear a seemingly uncomfortable interaction between customers, he decided to stealthily help out by delivering a thoughtful message that went above and beyond typical hospitality expectations. Because he was unsure of whether or not the women were interested in the flirtation, Gutierrez decided to write a note on a fake receipt so they could give him a special code if help was needed.