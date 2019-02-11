Bebe Rexha clapped back at the Grammy’s for size-shaming her. They f*cked up.

Singer Bebe Rexha has been killing it lately.

When she was nominated for two Grammy Awards, she didn't think twice about reaching out to designers to dress her. Considering most designers are eager to dress celebrities for famous awards, it seemed ridiculous when some people opted against designing for her, not because of her music, style or beliefs, but because of her "size." Now, if we're all looking at the same person, does she look too "big" to wear a designer brand? I'm confused. Were they worried about being able to fit all her badass personality into a couture gown? Was there not enough fabric in the universe to cover all of her glam? We'll never know.

Rexha took to her Instagram about the snub in January.

Luckily, when she rolled into the Grammy Awards looking like a beautiful Valentine's Day Barbie dream girl, she proved everyone wrong.