This beer company is fighting Nazis with free booze. We'll drink to that.

There are a lot of different ways to fight the rise of Nazism in America. While a few of the tactics include enforcing legislation that protects marginalized communities, protesting white supremacist groups, and refusing to bolster a platform for Nazi ideologies, there are still other, less expect forms of resistance.

For example, when Florida-based Alligator Brewing Company found out the white supremacist Richard Spencer was coming to town, they devised a way to fight Nazis with free booze. This is a dream combination if there ever was one (besides not having Nazis exist in the first place).

Basically, Spencer's speech at The University of Florida offers a total of 800 free tickets to be claimed by the public. As a brilliant rebuttal tactic, Alligator Brewing Company shared they'll pledge a free beer to each person that picks up two of Spencer's event tickets, and comes to the brewery instead.

They're hoping they can empty Spencer's event through the lure of free beer, and honestly, it's a brilliantly hatched plan.

#AlligatorBrewing heard Richard Spencer was on the way and responded with the best version of "hold my beer" ever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4D9tdEqy3I — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 18, 2017

"We unfortunately can’t stop him from bringing his hate to Gainesville. But we can empty the room so his disgusting message goes unheard,”​​​​ Alligator explained in their Instagram announcement.