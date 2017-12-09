Bella Hadid went to a pro-palestine protest and Twitter is in love.

People have taken to the streets to protest since Donald Trump pledged that the U.S. will now recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move that directly attacks the possibility of Palestinian leadership ever successfully implementing a two-state solution.

Due to the gravity of Trump's decision, on Friday protesters organized an international ‘Day of Rage’ against the decision, and many gathered outside the US embassy in London to voice their dissent. That very same night Bella Hadid was attending a launch party down the street to celebrate Tag Heuer's London flagship.

However, rather than heading directly home to rest after the party, the 21-year-old model was seen exiting her car and joining pro-Palestine protesters.

Bella Hadid at the Free Palestine protest outside the American Embassy in London today. pic.twitter.com/lGZTjQF4Qs — Bella Hadid Updates (@BellaHadidDaily) December 8, 2017

Many people on Twitter were happy to see Hadid take a public stand for her political beliefs.

Bella Hadid putting words into action, marching with protestors in London in solidarity with Palestine, earlier this evening. #HandsOffJerusalem pic.twitter.com/gBFMINaKkT — Lina - سيرين (@Lina_Serene) December 8, 2017