Bella Hadid went to a pro-palestine protest and Twitter is in love.

People have taken to the streets to protest since Donald Trump pledged that the U.S. will now recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move that directly attacks the possibility of Palestinian leadership ever successfully implementing a two-state solution.
Due to the gravity of Trump's decision, on Friday protesters organized an international ‘Day of Rage’ against the decision, and many gathered outside the US embassy in London to voice their dissent. That very same night Bella Hadid was attending a launch party down the street to celebrate Tag Heuer's London flagship.
However, rather than heading directly home to rest after the party, the 21-year-old model was seen exiting her car and joining pro-Palestine protesters.
Many people on Twitter were happy to see Hadid take a public stand for her political beliefs.
Following Trump's decision, Bella also made an Instagram post expressing her deep concern and disappointment.
Her father, Mohamed Hadid, is of Palestinian origin, so this issue hits particularly close to home.
She wrote:
"I've been waiting to put this into perfect words but I realized there is no perfect way to speak of something so unjust. A very very sad day.Watching the news and seeing the pain of the Palestinian people makes me cry for the many many generations of Palestine.
Seeing the sadness of my father, cousins, and Palestinian family that are feeling for our Palestinian ancestors makes this even harder to write. Jerusalem is home of all religions. For this to happen, I feel, makes us take 5 steps back making it harder to live in a world of peace.
The TREATMENT of the Palestinian people is unfair, one-sided and should not be tolerated. I stand with Palestine.
There is no hate against anyone... There are no sides... All religions living side by side.. Now it is Just one man..it has always been a factor of trying to bring peace... Where is the hope..?"
Unfortunately, due to the outpouring of racist trolls, Hadid eventually disabled comments on her post. Hopefully, she'll keep speaking to her convictions.