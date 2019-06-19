Bella Hadid responded to accusations of racism over controversial photo.

Bella Hadid posted an official apology on her Twitter after coming under fire for a photo many perceived as a racist slight.
The photo itself was posted on her Instagram stories, and showed her shoe facing a Saudi Arabian and United Arab Emirates aircraft.
While a picture of a shoe in itself normally wouldn't be accused of racist connotations, in many Arab cultures showing the sole of a shoe is considered an insult, and shoes themselves are considered symbols of dirtiness.
So, given that cultural context, some people on Twitter took that photo of her shoe pointed at UAE and Saudi Arabian aircraft as an intentional statement, and the hashtag #BellaHadidIsRacist was born.
While the hashtag was raging, plenty of people defended Hadid, claiming the assumption of disrespect and racism was a deep reach.
Upon receiving the backlash, Hadid took to her Twitter to apologize and assure her followers the photo was not meant as a slight towards UAE or Saudi Arabia.
She then posted a full statement expressing her love for the Middle East and how sad she felt at the notion of hurting anyone.
People were mixed on accepting her apology, some followers felt she shouldn't have apologized in the first place, while others didn't believe it was sincere.
At the end of the day, all Hadid could do was apologize for the misunderstanding and move along. Being famous on the internet truly seems exhausting.