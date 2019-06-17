Bella Thorne leaked her own nudes to 'take back control' from hacker.

People who hack celebrities, particularly female celebrities, often threaten to leak nudes and humiliate their victim in order to secure money, attention, or some form of psychological power. However, threatening to shame and humiliate an actress with her own nudes only works if she agrees that they're shameful and should be concealed.

So, when actress Bella Thorne realized her online accounts had been hacked, she decided to get ahead of the threats.

The star first realized her accounts were compromised on Thursday, when a series of bizarre tweets were posted from her account. One of them claimed she had a sexual relationship with Drake, others used racial slurs, and another promised to "drop nudes" if people followed another account.

Rather than waiting to see if the hacker would go through with posting her nudes, Thorne decided to post them herself along with a note explaining her decision.

She shared that for too long men have taken advantage of her, and she refuses to let this hacker make her feel afraid of ashamed. Thorne also revealed the hacker had texted nudes of other celebrities, which sadly means he could be planning to blackmail others.