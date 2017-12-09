Bella Thorne posted on Twitter about sexual assault, and she's receiving a lot of support.

The pervasiveness of sexual assault (particularly against women) is sadly not a new issue. However, in the months following the Harvey Weinstein allegations, a fresh wave of celebrities have opened up about their experiences with sexual assault.

To add to this growing list, the beloved actress Bella Thorne referenced her own experience with sexual assault in a tweet on Friday.

The conversation started when she posted a playful photo of herself on Twitter on Thursday.

I would fuck this suit if I could pic.twitter.com/2qo1Z7inGz — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 7, 2017

Sadly, as happens with the internet, a troll chimed in with an ugly comment flippantly referencing assault.

"What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested," the troll wrote.

While Bella is unfortunately accustomed to either ignoring or clapping back at Twitter trolls, this time she went a more serious route in her response.

Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney https://t.co/rXasG4pqov — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017

"Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney," Bella wrote.

She then went on to lament how cruel strangers can be online.