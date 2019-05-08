Ben Shapiro accidentally owned himself by making the abortion debate about his virgin pride.

This week, the governor of
Gilead Georgia signed a bill banning abortions after six weeks. That means that by the time a majority of women know that they are pregnant, it will be too late for them to make a choice about their pregnancy, thus taking away her opportunity to choose.
To make things even scarier, the law also criminalizes the termination of pregnancies, and that women who get abortions will receive life in prison. A woman who miscarries could get thirty years, and a woman who travels to another state for the procedure could get ten.
While many women are concerned about this dangerous, frightening development, male conservative pundits are searching for words they can twist to assert that they are experiences in all things gynecology to defend this ban.
Ben Shapiro's attempt to dunk on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez set him up to get dunked on by women with periods and vaginas.
Perhaps because he was sick of women tweeting period stories about him, Shapiro decided to bring up the fact that he was a virgin until he was 24, and that makes him morally superior to everybody.
Calling someone a virgin is a frequent, easy insult. Using "virgin" as a pejorative is lame, but saying that it made you morally superior is even lamer.
There's nothing wrong with being a virgin, but there's everything wrong with trying to control women's bodies.
Conservatives are quick to have "moral standards" about things like sex, but not about things like putting children in cages and using government office for personal gain.
Shapiro's virgin pride just highlights the importance of people being in control of their own bodies and getting the opportunity to make the choices they need.
It's his body, so it's his choice.