Ben Shapiro is getting dragged home to Hell after storming out of an interview.

Ben Shapiro, the conservative "intellectual" who spends his days tweeting "DEBATE ME!" at AOC, rose to prominence thanks to publishing headlines on the website he edits like "Ben Shapiro totally DESTROYS Leftists with FACTS!"
The "destoryer," however, became the "destroyee," when he was interviewed by British conservative Andrew Neil on the BBC.
Neil is known for playing the devil's advocate in interviews, and Shapiro lost his sh*t at even the slightest intellectual pushback.
When Neil referred to Georgia's new bill that will sentence women who had miscarriages to thirty years in prison, Shapiro accused him of being "on the Left," to which Neil calmly replied, "If you only knew how ridiculous that statement is you wouldn’t have said it."
The interview also brought up some old tweets of Shapiro's, such as his horrifically racist claim that "Arabs like to bomb crap and live in open sewage." The "cool kid's philosopher" whined, "It seems to me that simply going through and finding lone things that sound bad out of context and then hitting people with them is a way for you to make a quick buck on BBC off the fact that I’m popular and no one has ever heard of you."
He ultimately yanked his microphone off and stormed out.
Shapiro attempted some damage control before the interview aired, apologizing for calling Neil a leftist, which is very much not the case.
BBC's Andrew Neil is a right-wing fanatic who staunchly supported the Iraq War and was oligarch Rupert Murdoch's right-hand man in the UK media.— Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) May 10, 2019
The fact that braindead Ben Shapiro thought he was a leftist just shows how insanely far-right the US right ishttps://t.co/LNr0r2tG7I
To his credit, Shapiro is now acknowledging that he f*cked up.
The full 16 minutes is a wonder to behold.
Everyone's dragging him, and it's awesome.
Shame on Ben Shapiro. He should have had to carry the interview to term.