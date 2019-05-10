Ben Shapiro is getting dragged home to Hell after storming out of an interview.

Ben Shapiro, the conservative "intellectual" who spends his days tweeting "DEBATE ME!" at AOC, rose to prominence thanks to publishing headlines on the website he edits like "Ben Shapiro totally DESTROYS Leftists with FACTS!"

The "destoryer," however, became the "destroyee," when he was interviewed by British conservative Andrew Neil on the BBC.

Neil is known for playing the devil's advocate in interviews, and Shapiro lost his sh*t at even the slightest intellectual pushback.

Ben Shapiro: facts don’t care about your feelings.

Andrew Neil: here are some things you’ve said that don’t seem evidenced by fact...

Ben Shapiro: *runs away crying* pic.twitter.com/zhJCAhnTVg — Adam Szachacz (@Wallzers) May 10, 2019

When Neil referred to Georgia's new bill that will sentence women who had miscarriages to thirty years in prison, Shapiro accused him of being "on the Left," to which Neil calmly replied, "If you only knew how ridiculous that statement is you wouldn’t have said it."

The interview also brought up some old tweets of Shapiro's, such as his horrifically racist claim that "Arabs like to bomb crap and live in open sewage." The "cool kid's philosopher" whined, "It seems to me that simply going through and finding lone things that sound bad out of context and then hitting people with them is a way for you to make a quick buck on BBC off the fact that I’m popular and no one has ever heard of you."