Ben Shapiro's horrible tweet about D-Day got him dragged by allied forces.

Another day, another opportunity to drag Ben Shapiro.

The extremely online right wing Daily Wire editor attempted to celebrate D Day on his Twitter, but his smug dedication promptly backfired and got him dragged into battle.

Rather than simply writing a post appreciating our veterans, and the trauma and warfare they endured, Shapiro kept his tweet extremely on brand by managing to make the battle of Normandy about PC culture.

75 years ago: young Americans braved Nazi fire on beaches to liberate a continent and defend Constitutional rights.

Today: young Americans whine about people making mean jokes about them on YouTube and demand censorship. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 6, 2019

"75 years ago: young Americans braved Nazi fire on beaches to liberate a continent and defend Constitutional rights. Today: young Americans whine about people making mean jokes about them on YouTube and demand censorship," he wrote.

Shapiro got quickly dragged to the trenches by receipts documenting the whining nature of his own content, and how he has called for comedians to lose their jobs due to anti-Trump comedy.