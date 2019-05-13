Ben Shapiro is getting dragged back to the womb for making the same Mother’s Day joke six years in a row.

If you are a mom reading this, then Happy Belated Mother's Day! I hope that your children fed you breakfast in bed, showered you with presents, or at least took the time to write a note expressing how much you mean to them.

No matter how you celebrated the day, it's safe to assume that you spent it better than the conservative talking head and (angry) proud virgin Ben Shapiro. Rather than use his social media platform to post a heartfelt dedication to his mother, as many others do, Shapiro spent it posting the same joke he's made six years in a row.

This year, people both noticed and dragged his rerun, particularly since the joke is clearly written to own the libs.

Happy Legal Guardian of Unspecified Gender Day! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 12, 2019

People were quick to pull up receipts of all the past times Shapiro has rested on that joke.

There were so many satisfying angles from which to make fun of Shapiro's repeated attempt at humor.