Ben Shapiro tried to slam AOC's take on Georgia's abortion law. Women roasted him like rotisserie chicken.

In case you're not up to date on America slowly stripping women's rights away until we all end up in "The Handmaid's Tale," Georgia Governor Brian Kemp just signed a law that bans abortions after six weeks.
Considering most women don't even know they're pregnant at six weeks, this is a real problem. Even more disturbing is that the bill is called, "the fetal heartbeat law," because a heartbeat can sometimes be detected at that time. This guilt-inducing language is just another way to shame women for their choice to have an abortion. To make matters extra fun, everyone making these laws regarding women's bodies happen to be men. Cool!
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed in on how dangerous this ban is by calling it a "backdoor ban." If most women don't know they're pregnant at six weeks, that means this is essentially making abortion illegal in the state of Georgia.
And she brought up the other road blocks this law would create:
This woman had an interesting take:
And of course, there's always this:
Perhaps if men maybe, I don't know, listened to women? Maybe these things wouldn't happen. Naturally, conservative television host and author Ben Shapiro had to respond:
Ben, no! You missed the point! AOC wasn't saying a pregnancy was a missed period, she was trying to explain why many women won't have time to realize they've missed a period, make a decision on whether or not to follow through with the pregnancy, make an appointment and get an abortion. This law is just a roundabout way of making abortion illegal. Of course, many people backed up AOC. Ben, considered yourself roasted.
Better luck next time, Shapiro. Read an anatomy book!