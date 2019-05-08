Ben Shapiro tried to slam AOC's take on Georgia's abortion law. Women roasted him like rotisserie chicken.

In case you're not up to date on America slowly stripping women's rights away until we all end up in "The Handmaid's Tale," Georgia Governor Brian Kemp just signed a law that bans abortions after six weeks.

Considering most women don't even know they're pregnant at six weeks, this is a real problem. Even more disturbing is that the bill is called, "the fetal heartbeat law," because a heartbeat can sometimes be detected at that time. This guilt-inducing language is just another way to shame women for their choice to have an abortion. To make matters extra fun, everyone making these laws regarding women's bodies happen to be men. Cool!

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed in on how dangerous this ban is by calling it a "backdoor ban." If most women don't know they're pregnant at six weeks, that means this is essentially making abortion illegal in the state of Georgia.

“6 weeks pregnant” = 2 weeks late on your period.



Most of the men writing these bills don’t know the first thing about a woman’s body outside of the things they want from it. It’s relatively common for a woman to have a late period + not be pregnant.



So this is a backdoor ban. https://t.co/xWd9GAj51b — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2019

And she brought up the other road blocks this law would create: