Bernie Sanders reacts to all those Inauguration Day memes of him and his mittens.

Unless you have somehow been blissfully secluded from all major news on Tom Hanks' "Castaway" island cave shelter, you're probably familiar with the recent (and gloriously viral) Bernie Sanders inauguration day meme...
During the inauguration of President Biden, people couldn't help but notice that Bernie looked hilariously cozy in a puffy jacket, which you may recognize from his other famous meme.
With mittens, a socially distanced folding chair, legs crossed and a strictly-business "I have other things to get to" facial expression, a meme was instantly born.
It wasn't long before the meme escalated from clever Twitter captions, to beautifully photoshopped masterpieces.
All the Bernie memes today are a spontaneous eruption of America’s collective unconscious. We know who we love and we just weren’t gonna let the day go by without saying so. pic.twitter.com/pXsjN2jLTO— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 22, 2021
© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc