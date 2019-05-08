17 people share the best advice they ever got from their moms. We love you mom.

Moms truly do the lord's work.

Between screaming infants, rowdy toddlers, sassy pre-teens and angst-ridden teenagers, raising a child is a challenging road. Most mothers would do anything for their children and still love them even when they get a door slammed in their face for the fifteenth time that month. Even when they're screaming at a restaurant because their broccoli is touching their macaroni and cheese, moms are patient survivors. Even saints deserve some appreciation and acknowledgement that their lessons are sinking in, though.

When a recent Reddit user asked, "What’s the best advice your mom ever gave you?" people were ready to share their parental wisdom just in time for Mother's day.

1. Aw, "Wrackspurtnargles."