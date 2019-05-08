17 people share the best advice they ever got from their moms. We love you mom.

Moms truly do the lord's work.
Between screaming infants, rowdy toddlers, sassy pre-teens and angst-ridden teenagers, raising a child is a challenging road. Most mothers would do anything for their children and still love them even when they get a door slammed in their face for the fifteenth time that month. Even when they're screaming at a restaurant because their broccoli is touching their macaroni and cheese, moms are patient survivors. Even saints deserve some appreciation and acknowledgement that their lessons are sinking in, though.
When a recent Reddit user asked, "What’s the best advice your mom ever gave you?" people were ready to share their parental wisdom just in time for Mother's day.
1. Aw, "Wrackspurtnargles."
When I was a pre-teen she told me "as you get older you're going to think everyone around you is changing. It's not them that are changing, it's how you see the world that is changing"
I thought that was super weird advice, but as I got older and started to see adults for who they really were it really made sense. They weren't changing, I'd just never noticed that side of them before. I genuinely think it's why I wasn't a bratty teen, because I knew my parents were still the same parents, I was just seeing everything differently.
2. Yes, "Calicocalling."
"You will never have to live this day again"- on my very first memorably bad day, coming home from school unable to stop sobbing. I reuse it whenever trying to console someone after specific pains.
3. This is nice, "Mr_ADark."
"Happiness is just having something to look forward to."
You had your issues, mom, but this advice has served me well.
4. Yup, "Go_Bias."
If there’s an uncomfortable feeling in your gut about a person, situation, or place, go with it. Listen to it and either protect yourself or gtfo.
5. Wise words, "sep1eters3."
Something my grandfather told her, then she told me: "Hugs and handshakes, give them like you mean it"
6. Definitely, "FeatofClay."
"You don't regret money spent on travel."
My mom was always kind of thrifty and we traveled cheaply, but we traveled.
To convince me her advice was solid, she asked the adult me if I remembered what our couch looked like when I was 12, or what I got for Christmas. I couldn't remember. Then she said "What about the trip we took the Grand Canyon that summer?" Memories galore.
7. It's always too hot, "PapaFern."
"Don't touch that, it's too hot!"
I learnt that it was, indeed, too hot.
8. This is poetry, "Back2Bach."
"Look in the mirror and see if you see a friend in there.
If you don’t, take a longer look and get the friend back."
9. This is nice, "_walkerland."
“Sometimes you won’t be in love with your husband. But it will be your commitment to stay together that keeps your marriage working. And then one day, you find yourself back in love with them.”
10. This is so true, "midnight_trains."
In exasperation, my mom told me, "When you show up late, it tells people that you think your time is more important than theirs."
I used to be chronically late to nearly everything. And that statement just crushed me because I love my mom and my friends and would never purposely be disrespectful. I had just never looked at it that way before. I'm rarely late anymore and it's been amazing how something so seemly small has improved my relationships and has all around made my life better and less stressful than I could have expected. Wish Mom would have laid into me sooner.
11. 100%, "MireilleMincher."
Even if you love eachother sooo much and he is so sorry and it will never happen again,
If he hits you, you leave.
12. This is very wise, "reeseheartfelt."
Today is my mother's birthday, so this is fitting.
I wouldn't say its a single thing she told me, but the collective amounts of knowledge over many years. She has given me everything I need to be a successful person, and I love her so much for it. The one that does stick out is "Most people want to be liked, so find what you do like about them and show them what that means to you." This has allowed me to find the best in people, and then you can compliment them about something they might not even notice.
13. Absolutely, "Doroochen."
When I fist logged into facebook, when I was 14, my mom told me that "The internet is like a postcard, of course you can write every little secret onto it, but you have to expect that everyone can read it."
I think many teens should know that.
14. Cat-callers should hear this, "PillarofDeception."
Look with your eyes, not with your mouth.
15. Aw, "McCabeFox."
"It took me 9 months to make your heart, don't let someone break it in a day, people will come and go in your life but your mother will always love you."
16. A+, "estrogyn."
My two favorites from my mom:
"Never trust anyone whose flaws you can't see. It means they're hidden deep."
"As a parent, don't pat yourself on the back or blame yourself for how they turned out until they're 40."
17. Yikes, "Wrong_Answer_Willie."
"don't get married this young."
I didn't listen.