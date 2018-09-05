The 10 best moments in Twitter history, according to Twitter.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

While Twitter might have given us President Donald Trump, a resurgence of Nazism, and put the image of Ted Cruz jerking off into our heads, we also had some good times on that hellscape of a website.

Social media editor Gene Park asked the internet to recall days online that didn't suck, and the responses were almost unanimous.

What was the best day ever to be on twitter? — Gene Park (@GenePark) August 31, 2018

Here are the best Twitter moments in Twitter history, according to people on Twitter.

1. February 26th, 2015: The day of the dress and the llama chase.

The day of 2/26/15 saw not just one massive viral moment, but two.

First, a flock of llamas tried to escape a retirement community in Arizona, leading to an epic chase down the streets of Sun City.

Then, people questioned objective reality with the question of #TheDress.