The 10 best moments in Twitter history, according to Twitter.

The 10 best moments in Twitter history, according to Twitter.
Orli Matlow
Sep 05, 2018@4:20 PM
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

While Twitter might have given us President Donald Trump, a resurgence of Nazism, and put the image of Ted Cruz jerking off into our heads, we also had some good times on that hellscape of a website.

Social media editor Gene Park asked the internet to recall days online that didn't suck, and the responses were almost unanimous.

Here are the best Twitter moments in Twitter history, according to people on Twitter.

1. February 26th, 2015: The day of the dress and the llama chase.

Who can forget the llama drama?
The day of 2/26/15 saw not just one massive viral moment, but two.

First, a flock of llamas tried to escape a retirement community in Arizona, leading to an epic chase down the streets of Sun City.

Then, people questioned objective reality with the question of #TheDress.

The 12 best tweets we could find about #TheDress are pure gold (black).
2. June 1st, 2017: The day Yahoo! Finance formed the "N-word navy."

Yahoo Finance accidentally tweeted the N-word and it's bad. Real bad.

3. July 12th, 2018: The day New York Magazine's Jonathan Chait got bofa'd.

4. April 25th, 2017: The Fyre Festival.

Rich kids flocked to the Bahamas for a ‘luxury’ music festival, arrived at a ‘disaster zone.’
5. February 26th, 2017: "This is not a joke. Moonlight, you won Best Picture."

The best Twitter reactions to the 2017 Oscars, the most glamorous night of Trump trolling.

6. August 3rd, 2017: The day we all dunked on that guy who thought he was a saint for loving his "curvy" wife.

Dude who went viral for praising his 'curvy' wife responds to backlash with a suspicious explanation.

7. August 21st, 2017: The day of the eclipse.

Twitter is celebrating solar eclipse day by staying inside to write jokes about the solar eclipse.
8. December 20th, 2013: #HasJustineLandedYet

One woman tweeted something this weekend just before getting on a plane. Then the entire Internet lost their freaking minds.

9. November 13th, 2013: BatKid Day.

San Francisco turned into Gotham City today to grant kid with leukemia his wish of being Batman for a day.

10. September 11th, 2017: The day Ted Cruz "liked" hardcore porn.

Ted Cruz liked a hardcore porn vid on Twitter and the internet's giving him a really hard time.

Never forget.

