The 10 best moments in Twitter history, according to Twitter.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.
While Twitter might have given us President Donald Trump, a resurgence of Nazism, and put the image of Ted Cruz jerking off into our heads, we also had some good times on that hellscape of a website.
Social media editor Gene Park asked the internet to recall days online that didn't suck, and the responses were almost unanimous.
Here are the best Twitter moments in Twitter history, according to people on Twitter.
1. February 26th, 2015: The day of the dress and the llama chase.
The day of 2/26/15 saw not just one massive viral moment, but two.
First, a flock of llamas tried to escape a retirement community in Arizona, leading to an epic chase down the streets of Sun City.
Then, people questioned objective reality with the question of #TheDress.
2. June 1st, 2017: The day Yahoo! Finance formed the "N-word navy."
3. July 12th, 2018: The day New York Magazine's Jonathan Chait got bofa'd.
I plan to celebrate this day every year pic.twitter.com/eaYIP0FRD2— sam donovan (@imamsamm) September 4, 2018
4. April 25th, 2017: The Fyre Festival.
5. February 26th, 2017: "This is not a joke. Moonlight, you won Best Picture."
6. August 3rd, 2017: The day we all dunked on that guy who thought he was a saint for loving his "curvy" wife.
7. August 21st, 2017: The day of the eclipse.
8. December 20th, 2013: #HasJustineLandedYet
9. November 13th, 2013: BatKid Day.
10. September 11th, 2017: The day Ted Cruz "liked" hardcore porn.
Never forget.