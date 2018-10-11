31 people share the best sex advice they've ever received. Eat lots of pineapples.

If 2018 has taught us anything, it's that sex can be pretty complicated. It's undoubtedly the most intimate experience we share as humans which means for all of the good, there can also be a lot of foggy trails to navigate.
Aside from flirting, courting, dating, and consent, there's also understanding your own preferences and how they work with your partner's, and learning what is best for you and your specific relationships.
Luckily, who we choose to have sex with and what we expect from the experience is getting talked about a lot more. Regardless of how much progress we've made, though, there will always be sex questions, fears and 3 AM breakthroughs that need analyzing. In a recent Reddit thread, users (mostly straight men for this one) shared the best sex advice they've ever received and things got pretty interesting.
1. Crucial.
2. Ah, yes.
3. Hydration is important. And...so are pineapples?
4. Foreplay = more play.
5. Real life isn't like the movies.
6. Don't treat your lady like a cat scratching post.
7. Be a yogi.
8. Praise be.
9. Preach.
10. The old spaghetti carbonara the man goo away trick...
Then it got a little weird for a minute...
But we got back on track...
11. A generally solid rule to play by.
12. Keeping it hygienic.
13. Parental wisdom...
14. Give foreplay the respect it deserves.
15. Great advice for all of us.
16. YES.
17. Always keep 'em laughing.
18. Things got poetic.
19. If *anyone says no...
20. Things got sweet...
21. And, for everyone, especially now, always remember to check in on your partner, speak up for yourself, and have a good time!
Happy sexing!