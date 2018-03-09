You know that scene in the Wizard of Oz where the winged monkeys announce the witch is finally dead?! Well, that exact scene is playing across Twitter right now, as citizens of the world rejoice because infamous pharma bro Martin Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud.

"There one person to blame for me being here today is me. Not the government. There is no conspiracy to take down Martin Shkreli. I took down Martin Shkreli with my disgraceful and shameful actions. This is my fault. I am no victim here," Shkreli told the court before breaking down in tears.

It's really important that Shkreli cleared the air about the possibility of a government conspiracy against him. In a time of widespread strife and political unrest, it's only natural for citizens of this great country to feel concern about a conspiracy against the prick who increased the price of HIV drugs by 5000%.

Needless to say, the news about Shkreli's guilty sentence has been passed around Twitter like a well-rolled joint. Everyone wants a puff of this Schadenfreude.