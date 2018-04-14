18 of the best tweets of the week that have nothing to do with Trump.

Against all odds, people across America are living their best lives. Every day this week some sweet stranger shared the perfect meme, a hilarious real life anecdote, or a silly observation.

Since the news cycle can feel like a non-stop stream of Trump-related despair, I thought I would gift you with some of this week's best tweets that have absolutely nothing to do with the president.

Without further adieu, here are 18 hand-picked, locally sourced tweets that will NOT trigger any Trump-related feelings.

1.

I saw this white woman with a glass of white wine in the middle of Marshall's and I'm honestly still not over it pic.twitter.com/rSq6wq06pT — Anyway, here's Wonderwall (@LetMeRestPls) April 11, 2018

2.

Me omw to CVS to get another chapstick even though I have 26 and just want another one pic.twitter.com/oefDAIPlbF — James Harness (@JamesHarness) April 9, 2018

3.