18 of the best tweets of the week that have nothing to do with Trump.

18 of the best tweets of the week that have nothing to do with Trump.
Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 14, 2018@5:38 PM
Advertising

Against all odds, people across America are living their best lives. Every day this week some sweet stranger shared the perfect meme, a hilarious real life anecdote, or a silly observation.

Since the news cycle can feel like a non-stop stream of Trump-related despair, I thought I would gift you with some of this week's best tweets that have absolutely nothing to do with the president.

Without further adieu, here are 18 hand-picked, locally sourced tweets that will NOT trigger any Trump-related feelings.

1.

2.

3.

Advertising

4.

5.

6.

Advertising

7.

8.

9.

Advertising

10.

11.

12.

Advertising

13.

14.

15.

Advertising

16.

17.

18.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc