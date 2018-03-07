Parkland teens let Betsy DeVos know exactly how they feel about her visiting their school.

Since the massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed seventeen people, the teens who survived the gunfire have been working tirelessly so that no other student should ever experience the trauma.
Many of the children are doing what the adults in charge won't, and are calling for weapons of war to be taken off the streets.
Today, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who is technically an adult, visited the scene of the crime, and according the students, her visit was even worse than worthless.
According to the students, DeVos barely spoke to anyone, and was likely using the visit for publicity (or perhaps a taxpayer-funded trip to Florida in the midst of a terrible east coast storm).
Carly Novell, a senior and editor of the school paper The Eagle Eye, said that the Secretary refused to take questions.
When DeVos's visit was announced, students expressed on Twitter that the Secretary—who literally advocated for arming schools against bears in her confirmation hearings—was not welcome.
At the school, DeVos took just five questions at a press conference, and hardly gave any substantial answers.
Asked if she made any promises to the students of the school, she said, "I told the student newspaper reporters that I would love to come back in an appropriate amount of time and just sit down and talk with them."
DeVos promptly exited the press conference when asked if there was any specific gun control legislation she'd support.
Luckily for the students, their was a meaningful visitor at the school today: Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade.
As Novell said, it really is Wade who is serving the people.