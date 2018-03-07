Parkland teens let Betsy DeVos know exactly how they feel about her visiting their school.

Since the massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed seventeen people, the teens who survived the gunfire have been working tirelessly so that no other student should ever experience the trauma.

Many of the children are doing what the adults in charge won't, and are calling for weapons of war to be taken off the streets.

Today, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who is technically an adult, visited the scene of the crime, and according the students, her visit was even worse than worthless.

I thought she would at least give us her "thoughts and prayers," but she refused to even meet/speak with students. I don't understand the point of her being here — carly (@car_nove) March 7, 2018

According to the students, DeVos barely spoke to anyone, and was likely using the visit for publicity (or perhaps a taxpayer-funded trip to Florida in the midst of a terrible east coast storm).

Carly Novell, a senior and editor of the school paper The Eagle Eye, said that the Secretary refused to take questions.