Hero trolls Betsy DeVos by hitting her where it hurts: her $40 million yacht.

Please keep Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in your thoughts and prayers, for a tenth of her yachts have been damaged.

Yes—a tenth. One of ten.

DeVos' $40 million yacht (FORTY. MILLION. DOLLAR. YACHT.) was found untied and drifting away from its dock in Huron, Ohio. The boat called The SeaQuest was sent on a quest of its own.

The DeVos family are the owners of the Westport yacht SeaQuest. Richard DeVos founded @AmwayUS #BetsyDeVos https://t.co/MEt4WYhHva pic.twitter.com/y1AVHco1UP — SuperYachtFan (@Superyachtfan) January 22, 2017

The Toledo Blade reports "the captain of the 163-foot yacht, worth a reported $40 million, called police at about 6 a.m. Sunday, telling them that he and the crew realized at sunrise that someone had untied Seaquest from the dock, setting it adrift."

Alas, people are mourning the "estimated $5,000 to $10,000 in damage from large scratches and scrapes" inflicted upon the boat, which are almost as devastating as DeVos's systematic dismantling of civil rights for students.

Hello, police? I'd like to report a metaphor https://t.co/9KLSYrz2U1 — Fiddler (@cFidd) July 26, 2018