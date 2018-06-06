Beyonce and Jay Z finally showed off the twins. The internet is screaming.

Where were YOU when Beyonce and Jay Z first showed off their adorable twins Rumi and Sir Carter?!

The twin's first glorious photo on social media immediately went viral for how decadent and gorgeous Beyonce and her babies looked.

Sadly though, it's been almost a year since obsessed fans have spotted the twins (save a few paparazzi snaps) and the internet has nearly broken in suspense. How big have they gotten? Do they look more like Beyonce or Jay Z? Do they already give the same amount of face as Blue Ivy?

Luckily for all of us, Beyonce and Jay Z finally gave the people what they want.

During the opening night of their On The Run II tour, the couple shared beautiful photos of the twins.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z share new photos of twins Rumi and Sir Carter at #OTRII tour kickoff https://t.co/QNatZV2Ybd pic.twitter.com/b55G1UVtpC — Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 6, 2018

To make matters more heartwarming, Beyonce and Jay Z renewed their vows in a projected video clip that features all three of their children.