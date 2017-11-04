Beyonce channeled five of Lil Kim's looks and Twitter is obsessed.

Advertising
There are few events that shut down Twitter faster than Beyonce dropping a new album, photoshoot, birthing a beautiful set of twins, or really, doing anything that the Beyhive can gaze upon lovingly.
So, it's no surprise that Twitter practically exploded when Beyonce posted pictures of herself channeling five of Lil Kim's looks.
The photos serve as a visual love letter to Lil Kim herself, and a peek into different periods of hip hop history.
Her homage to Lil Kim was met with a lot of love.
And well deserved too, she obviously committed to these looks.
The best part is Lil Kim herself loved the photos.
Now we just need the two to release a collaboration.
