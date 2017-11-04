Beyonce channeled five of Lil Kim's looks and Twitter is obsessed.

There are few events that shut down Twitter faster than Beyonce dropping a new album, photoshoot, birthing a beautiful set of twins, or really, doing anything that the Beyhive can gaze upon lovingly.

So, it's no surprise that Twitter practically exploded when Beyonce posted pictures of herself channeling five of Lil Kim's looks.

The photos serve as a visual love letter to Lil Kim herself, and a peek into different periods of hip hop history.

Cause of death: Beyoncé dressed as Lil Kim with a Petty Images watermark (h/t @ItsNasB) pic.twitter.com/4CQMFo3ZJW — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 3, 2017

Cause of resurrection: Beyoncé doing the Lil Kim Hard Core squat pic.twitter.com/PP8ne3fJfL — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 3, 2017

BEYONCÉ RECREATED EVERYTHING FROM THE BACKGROUND TO THE DAMN WATERMARK. WHAT TYPE OF LEGEND KDNWIDMQJNE pic.twitter.com/psADr7Tri8 — 🎃 Spooky Azul 🎃 (@beyupdates_) November 3, 2017