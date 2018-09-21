Beyonce's former drummer claims singer is a witch who 'killed her kitten.' The internet is spellbound.

In case you missed the most important piece of news to hit the internet this week, Beyonce's former drummer Kimberly Thompson is alleging that the singer regularly practiced witchcraft on her.
According to supremely weird court documents obtained by The Blast, Thompson is alleging that Beyonce tampered with “extreme witchcraft, dark magic” and cast “magic spells of sexual molestation.” She even went on to allege that Beyonce also killed her cat.
The documents from Thompson also infer that Beyonce 'uses spells to run surveillance on her and control her finances' and is responsible for massive exhaustion and unemployment.
While there is no concrete proof that any of this is true, fans of Beyonce have been fully embracing these accusations and the magical reality they suggest.
Plenty of people have volunteered as tribute for Beyonce's upcoming spells, so if the allegations are true she has a whole pool of people to practice on.
If there's anything to glean from the Twitter reactions to these allegations, it's that Beyonce's fans are beyond here for her practicing witch. Many claim they've already had these suspicions.
At the time of writing, Beyonce has yet to respond to these allegations. She's likely too busy writing up a new spell.