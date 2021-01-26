People react to clip of Joe Biden making fun of Fox News reporter.

President Biden and Fox News reporter Peter Doocy have a real will-they-or-won't-they, adversarial bromance thing going on. The two had clashed over the campaign, and on Monday, the president welcomed Doocy to the White House Press Corps with open arms.

"I know he always asks me tough questions and he always has an edge to them but I like him anyways," Biden said. The honeymoon was short-lived.

During a press event on Tuesday, Doocy (the son of Fox and Friends' Steve Doocy), shouted, "Mr. President, what did you talk to Vladimir Putin about?" Without missing a beat, Biden quipped, "You. He sends his best." The video has been watched over 1.4 million times and his gaining emphatic reactions from all over the political spectrum.